Finland builds up Europe's largest nuclear emergency stockpile

Finland is building up a reserve of emergency supplies in case of a nuclear emergency in northern or eastern Europe, after receiving funding from the European Commission earlier this year, Finland’s Interior Ministry said on Aug. 16.

The stockpile will be intended for use in emergencies involving chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear (CBRN) threats. "While similar reserves are being established in France, Poland and Croatia, Finland’s project is the largest," CBRN Reserve's project manager said in a column published by the Finnish Interior Ministry.

The EU Commission awarded Finland funding worth €242 million ($263 million) for the project in January 2023.

"Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has confirmed the need to strengthen EU CBRN preparedness," Janez Lenarcic, European Commissioner for Crisis Management, said, according to Euronews on Jan. 17.

The stockpile will include almost one hundred separate items, including various types of protective equipment, detectors, rapid tests, and medicine intended for use by both emergency workers and civilians.

Finland expects the materials to be ready in reserve in 2024 and, if needed, can dispatched within 12 hours.