Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

European Parliament chief calls for more weapons, aid for Ukraine.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 18, 2022 6:18 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union needs to strengthen its financial and military support for Ukraine because “Ukraine must win this war,” Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament, told Germany's Bild newspaper.

“This means more weapons for Ukraine, more financial and humanitarian aid, more practical solidarity, and more sanctions against Russia,” she said.

On Dec. 14, the European Parliament finally approved providing an 18 billion euro macro-financial aid package to Ukraine in 2023 after striking a deal with Hungary to drop its veto.

So far, the EU has released 4.2 billion euros in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in the past ten months.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.