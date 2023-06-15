Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
European Parliament calls on NATO to invite Ukraine to join alliance

by Olesya Boyko June 15, 2023 4:46 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Parliament approved a resolution on June 15 calling on NATO to accept Ukraine into the alliance after the war is over.

The resolution was adopted with 425 votes in favor, 38 against, and 42 abstentions.

According to a statement, members of the EU expect that the “accession process will start after the war is over and will be finalized as soon as possible.”

The parliament emphasized that “until full membership is achieved, the EU together with NATO allies must work closely with Ukraine to develop a temporary framework for security guarantees, which is to be implemented immediately after the war.”

Parliament believes that Ukraine’s integration in both NATO and the EU would enhance regional and global security.

In addition, the European Parliament condemned Russia’s destruction of the Kakhovka Dam, emphasizing that all responsible for war crimes will be held accountable in line with international law.

The parliament also calls for a comprehensive and adequate EU recovery package for Ukraine to overcome war consequences, which should focus on the country’s immediate, medium- and long-term relief, reconstruction, and recovery.

Members of the EU also hope that EU accession negotiations with Ukraine can begin this year.

Ukraine applied for EU membership in February 2022, a few days after Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

It obtained its candidate status in June. Ukraine must now fulfill seven European Commission conditions set when granting Ukraine candidate status to begin accession talks.

Author: Olesya Boyko
