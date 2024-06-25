Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, ECHR, Russia, occupied Crimea, Ukraine
Edit post

European Court of Human Rights finds Russia guilty of violating human rights in occupied Crimea

by Nate Ostiller June 25, 2024 3:07 PM 2 min read
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), in Strasbourg, France, on Sept. 27, 2023. (Frederick Florin/AFP via Getty Images) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) found Russia guilty on June 25 of committing a "pattern or system of violations" of human rights in occupied Crimea since the peninsula was illegally annexed in 2014.

The decision stems from several complaints Ukraine brought to the court in the years following Russia's occupation of Crimea.

Ukraine argued that Russia had engaged in a "campaign of repression," which included "disappearances; ill-treatment; unlawful detention; impossibility to opt out of Russian citizenship; suppression of Ukrainian media and of the Ukrainian language in schools; pre-trial detention in overcrowded conditions; prosecution and conviction on fabricated charges without a fair trial in reprisal for any pro-Ukrainian stance; and, transfers from Crimea to prisons in Russia."

The court unanimously ruled that Russia was guilty of violating 11 different articles of the European Convention of Human Rights:

  • the right to life
  • the prohibition of inhuman or degrading treatment
  • the right to liberty and security
  • the right to a fair trial
  • no punishment without law
  • the right to respect for private and family life
  • freedom of religion
  • freedom of expression
  • freedom of assembly
  • prohibition of discrimination
  • limitation on (the) use of restrictions on rights

The court also found that Russia had violated three protocols of the European Convention: the protection of property, the right to education, and the freedom of movement.

Lastly, the ECHR ruled that Russia had failed in its obligations to "furnish necessary facilities for the examination of the case" and that Russia "had to take measures as soon as possible" to bring back prisoners illegally transferred from occupied Crimea to Russia.

While the court's ruling did not address the legality of Russia's unlawful annexation, it said that Russia had a duty "to respect the laws already in force on occupied territory, which in this case would have been the pre-existing Ukrainian law."

Breaking: ICC issues arrest warrants for Shoigu, Gerasimov
The charges relate to Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, the International Criminal Court said.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Nate Ostiller
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions. It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:28 AM
Video

Exclusive: Nepali POW questioned by Ukrainian authorities

The Kyiv Independent has obtained footage of Ukrainian authorities questioning a Nepali prisoner of war captured when he was fighting for Russia in Ukraine. The footage was obtained from intelligence sources. The Kyiv Independent edited it for brevity.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.