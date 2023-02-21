Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

European Council extends sanctions against Russia until 2024

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 21, 2023 8:08 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Council extended sanctions imposed on Russia following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine until 2024, according to a decision published on Eur-Lex, the official website of European Union law and other public EU documents.

The European Council originally hit Russia with the sanctions on Feb. 23, 2022 in response to Russia's recognition of the Russian proxy-controlled areas of Ukraine's Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts. The sanctions were extended for the first time in October following Russia's declared the annexation of four Ukrainian oblasts in late September.

"The Union remains unwavering in its support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders and dedicated to the full implementation of the non-recognition policy in respect of Russia’s illegal annexation," the decision said.

"The Union does not recognize and continues to condemn the illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories by the Russian Federation as a violation of international law."

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also said that a tenth package of sanctions against Russia was discussed at a meeting of EU foreign ministers on Feb. 20, adding that the measures should be approved in the "next hours, or next days."

Leaked document reveals alleged Kremlin plan to take over Belarus by 2030
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.