Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Business
Edit post

European Commission proposes to extend duty-free imports from Ukraine until June 2025

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 31, 2024 9:58 PM 2 min read
Workers at a grain processing plant in Lotskyne, Mykolaiv Oblast, prepare wheat for export on Nov. 4, 2022. (Francis Farrell/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Commission proposed that import duties on Ukrainian exports to the EU should remain suspended until June 2025, though exceptions will apply to certain agricultural products, according to an announcement on Jan. 31.  

The free trade agreement first came into effect in June 2022, designed to help Ukraine's economy during the Russian invasion.

Different rules will apply for "the most sensitive products," namely Ukrainian sugar, poultry, and eggs, which will be capped at levels from 2022 and 2023.

"This means that if imports of these products were exceeding those volumes, tariffs would be reimposed to ensure that import volumes do not significantly exceed those of previous years," the Commission said, describing the measure as an "emergency brake."

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal greeted the news on X, saying that the extension will offer "additional opportunities for Ukrainian companies and exports and strengthen the stability of our economy."

"To avoid possible conflicts in agricultural markets, clearer instruments to control the movement of goods have been proposed. We look forward to further support for this decision," Shmyhal said.

The import of Ukrainian agricultural products has been the source of protest for various farming groups in countries neighboring Ukraine, such as Romania and Poland, with farmers claiming that the liberalization of import rules for Ukrainian products hinders their ability to remain competitive.  

The proposals will be considered by the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union, with the European Commission aiming to "ensure a seamless transition" to the new rules when the previous regime expires on June 5, 2024.

Ukraine Business Roundup — January 30
The following is the Jan. 30, 2024 edition of our Ukraine Business Roundup weekly newsletter. To get the biggest news in business and tech from Ukraine directly in your inbox, subscribe here. All for show? Following the shocking detention of well-known businessman Ihor Mazepa, business leaders in…
The Kyiv IndependentLiliane Bivings
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:56 PM

First Lady Zelenska arrives in Latvia.

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived in Latvia on Jan. 31 for a two-day visit to meet top Latvian officials and participate in the conference "Russia's war on children" in Riga.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
12:40 PM

US Under Secretary Victoria Nuland arrives in Kyiv.

"Today we will meet government leaders, veterans, and civil society to underscore our shared commitment to defeating Russian aggression in Ukraine," U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink wrote on the social media platform X.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.