Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

European Commission President arrives in Kyiv

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 9, 2023 8:36 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv in the early hours of May 9.  

"Good to be back in Kyiv," she tweeted. "Where the values we hold dear are defended everyday. So it is such a fitting place to celebrate the day of Europe."

The Commission's press service reported earlier that she will reaffirm the EU's unwavering support for Ukraine on Europe Day.

On May 8, Zelensky signed a decree on celebrating Europe Day in Ukraine. It is held annually in the EU member countries to celebrate "peace and unity in Europe."

This day marks the anniversary of the Schuman Declaration signing in 1950, which "was an ambitious plan to secure long-term peace in post-war Europe that is considered the beginning of what is now the European Union."

Ukraine officially applied for EU membership in late February 2022, just days after Russia launched its full-scale invasion, and was granted candidacy status in June 2022. On Feb. 11, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine wants to become a member of the EU in two years and a member of NATO following its victory against Russia.

ISW: Putin attempts to use Victory Day parade to show Russia’s continued influence in Central Asia
Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Uzbek, and Tajik presidents are reportedly attending Moscow’s Victory Day parade, with some confirming their visit just one day before the event, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest update.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.