Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ISW: Putin attempts to use Victory Day parade to show Russia’s continued influence in Central Asia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 9, 2023 5:34 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited his counterparts from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan to attend the annual Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9.

The occasion marks the first time the Central Asian presidents will meet Putin after his indictment by the International Criminal Court.

Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Uzbek, and Tajik presidents are reportedly attending Moscow's Victory Day parade, with some confirming their visit just one day before the event, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest update. The late announcement suggests that the leaders are hesitant to publicly support the war, despite Kremlin attempts to project power.

In contrast to last year, Belarusian and Armenian presidents are also attending the parade while Turkmen President did not confirm his attendance. In 2022, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan did not hold Victory Day parades due to health concerns from the pandemic.

Putin will deliver a speech in Red Square, where he will be joined by leaders of several ex-Soviet republics. In last year's address he made no mention of Ukraine but slammed the NATO military alliance for expanding to Russia's borders and hailed Soviet heroism in resisting Hitler.

Reflecting increased security concerns caused partly by recent drone attacks, Russian authorities have cancelled the traditional flyover. There have also been reports of fewer soldiers and less military hardware joining this year's parade as the war against Ukraine  takes a heavy toll on men and equipment.

Ukraine war latest: Russian overnight attacks on Kyiv, Odesa, Kherson oblasts injure 18
Key developments on May 8: * Russia launches missiles, drones at Kyiv, Odesa * Russian attack injures 10 in Kherson Oblast * Moscow blocks Grain Deal, says Infrastructure Ministry * Drone Army’s 8 new units ‘ready to fight’ * Russia deports locals from occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, st…
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.