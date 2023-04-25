Poland bans sunflower oil imports from Ukraine, contemplates other product bans

This audio is created with AI assistance

Sunflower oil is the latest Ukrainian import to be banned by Poland, RMF 24 reported on April 25.

The European Commission has agreed to the ban but transit of the product through Polish territory will still be allowed, according to RMF 24.

"We will not give up our actions at this moment if we do not get the appropriate tools that guarantee Polish farmers are safe when it comes to matters related to trade and the influx of goods from Ukraine to Poland," Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus said, as quoted by RMF 24.

Poland is also negotiating bans on other products, including flour, honey, sugar, frozen fruits, eggs, meat ("especially" poultry), milk and dairy products, apple juice, and apple concentrate, according to Telus.

The Financial Times reported on April 20 that the EU was preparing "emergency curbs" for five member states on certain Ukrainian imports.

According to a senior EU official cited by the FT, the measures being considered would temporarily suspend the import of Ukrainian grain, oilseeds, and other agricultural products until June into Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Romania.

The measures would still allow for reexport to other EU member states or other parts of the world.

This would "immediately counteract" the difficult situation for producers of wheat, maize, oilseeds, and sunflower seeds, according to a letter by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to the leaders of the five countries.

Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Slovakia have all taken steps to suspend the import of Ukrainian grain and other products to protect their domestic markets.

Hungary broadened its ban on April 20 to include Ukrainian imports of honey and certain meat products in addition to grain, Reuters reported.