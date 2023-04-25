Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Poland bans sunflower oil imports from Ukraine, contemplates other product bans

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 25, 2023 10:43 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Sunflower oil is the latest Ukrainian import to be banned by Poland, RMF 24 reported on April 25.

The European Commission has agreed to the ban but transit of the product through Polish territory will still be allowed, according to RMF 24.

"We will not give up our actions at this moment if we do not get the appropriate tools that guarantee Polish farmers are safe when it comes to matters related to trade and the influx of goods from Ukraine to Poland," Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus said, as quoted by RMF 24.

Poland is also negotiating bans on other products, including flour, honey, sugar, frozen fruits, eggs, meat ("especially" poultry), milk and dairy products, apple juice, and apple concentrate, according to Telus.

The Financial Times reported on April 20 that the EU was preparing "emergency curbs" for five member states on certain Ukrainian imports.

According to a senior EU official cited by the FT, the measures being considered would temporarily suspend the import of Ukrainian grain, oilseeds, and other agricultural products until June into Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Romania.

The measures would still allow for reexport to other EU member states or other parts of the world.

This would "immediately counteract" the difficult situation for producers of wheat, maize, oilseeds, and sunflower seeds, according to a letter by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to the leaders of the five countries.

Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Slovakia have all taken steps to suspend the import of Ukrainian grain and other products to protect their domestic markets.

Hungary broadened its ban on April 20 to include Ukrainian imports of honey and certain meat products in addition to grain, Reuters reported.

Ukraine’s grain overload sours country’s relationship with key allies
Negotiations over a European import ban on Ukrainian grain between the European Commission and its eastern flank members were stalled as of April 23. Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Bulgaria asked to extend protection measures after the EU’s one-year decision to abolish customs duties, whil…
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.