Zelensky arrives in Davos to participate in World Economic Forum

by Martin Fornusek January 21, 2025 1:14 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech on the stand in front of the first General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon received by Ukraine, congratulating the Ukrainian military on Aug. 4, 2024. (Ukrainian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Editor's note: The story is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Davos, Switzerland, to participate in the annual World Economic Forum, his spokesperson, Serhii Nykyforov, confirmed for Suspilne on Jan. 21.

Zelensky's itinerary will include bilateral talks with leaders of Latin American and Asian countries and meetings with top business officials.

Some 3,000 participants from over 130 countries, including 60 heads of state and governments, are expected to attend this year's forum, taking place between Jan. 20 and 24.

