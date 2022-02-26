Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Opinion, War
Edit post

Eugene Czolij: Expelling all Russian banks from SWIFT must be done now

February 26, 2022 3:40 PM 2 min read
Eugene Czolij
Eugene Czolij
A woman holds her dog as she takes a photograph of a damaged residential block that was hit by an early morning missile strike on Feb. 25, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Since the beginning of the year, Western leaders have repeatedly warned that Russia would face the toughest sanctions ever if it would further invade Ukraine.

Russia brazenly challenged these warnings and doubled down.

Indeed, on Feb. 24, Russia launched the biggest war in Europe since WWII with a vicious all-out military invasion of Ukraine.

Two days earlier, Putin explained that this would be done to address his paranoid perception of a threat of preemptive strikes on Russia’s missile systems by the US and NATO, with Ukraine serving “as a foothold for such a strike.”

Since then, Russia has committed war crimes by indiscriminately using ballistic missiles and other explosive weapons in urban areas in Ukraine with total disdain for the civilian population.

In this context, it is incumbent on the West to immediately sever Russia’s access to financial markets around the world to finance its war chest against the West, starting with Ukraine, and the perpetration of further war crimes in Ukraine.

The most impactful and expedient way of doing this is by expelling all Russian banks, including the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (also known as the Bank of Russia) from SWIFT.

SWIFT is the acronym for Society of Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication. It is a global provider of secure financial messaging services that connects more than 11,000 banks in over 200 countries. It is overseen by the G-10 central banks from the following eleven industrial countries: Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The impact of cutting a country from SWIFT in the financial world is comparable to removing it from the internet.

Russia has the second-largest number of SWIFT users after the US, according to the Russian National SWIFT Association.

On Feb. 26, 2022, the EU, the US, the UK and Canada announced their commitment to remove selected Russian banks from SWIFT. This is a very positive development.

However, this announcement to remove Russian banks from SWIFT must be implemented without further delay. Indeed, any wavering on such implementation will demonstrate weakness and uncertainty, which minimize the effectiveness of these sanctions.

Moreover, it is imperative to remove all Russian banks from SWIFT, including the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, since targeting only a selected number of banks will enable the others to bridge the gap in money transfers and considerably reduce the impact of these important sanctions.

At this crucial time, it is paramount to ensure that all sanctions have maximum impact to pressure Russia to stop its blatant violation of its fundamental international obligations.

Eugene Czolij
Eugene Czolij
Eugene Czolij is president of the Ukraine-2050 nongovernmental organization and served as president of the Ukrainian World Congress from 2008-2018. Ukraine-2050 was established to help implement within one generation – by 2050 – strategies for the sustainable development of Ukraine as a fully independent, territorially integral, democratic, reformed and economically competitive European state.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.