EU to train 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers in 2023

Defense Ministry announced on June 20 that up to 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers will be trained under the EU Military Assistance Mission for Ukraine (EUMAM).

The EUMAM was set up in October 2022 with the aim of improving the training of the Ukrainian military.

Last year, the mission purchased the necessary equipment and ammunition. In 2023, Ukrainian soldiers, including members of the Territorial Defense Forces, are to receive training on the territory of EU member states.

The stated goals of the EUMAM are to improve the capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to conduct military operations and to help them defend Ukrainian territory, sovereignty, and civilian population.

Individual partners like the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and others already provide training to Ukrainian soldiers, particularly on pieces of equipment that Ukraine has no experience with.

The “fighter jet coalition,” for example, was set up to train Ukrainian pilots and technicians on F-16 fighter jets.