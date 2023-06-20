Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
EU to train 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers in 2023

by Martin Fornusek June 20, 2023 3:45 PM 1 min read
Infantrymen of the 110th Territorial Defense Brigade practice shooting at a training camp in southeastern Ukraine on May 22, 2023. (Photo: Francis Farrell/The Kyiv Independent)
Defense Ministry announced on June 20 that up to 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers will be trained under the EU Military Assistance Mission for Ukraine (EUMAM).

The EUMAM was set up in October 2022 with the aim of improving the training of the Ukrainian military.

Last year, the mission purchased the necessary equipment and ammunition. In 2023, Ukrainian soldiers, including members of the Territorial Defense Forces, are to receive training on the territory of EU member states.

The stated goals of the EUMAM are to improve the capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to conduct military operations and to help them defend Ukrainian territory, sovereignty, and civilian population.

Individual partners like the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and others already provide training to Ukrainian soldiers, particularly on pieces of equipment that Ukraine has no experience with.

The “fighter jet coalition,” for example, was set up to train Ukrainian pilots and technicians on F-16 fighter jets.

Inside assault training in Donbas: ‘If you want to survive — learn’
Editor’s Note: Soldiers in the story are introduced by their first names for security reasons amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. DONETSK OBLAST – Soldiers from Ukraine’s 24th Mechanized Brigade listened closely to the instructors as they practiced assault tactics before using them on the battlefiel…
