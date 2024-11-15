Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Trump says Russia-Ukraine war 'gotta stop'

by Olena Goncharova November 15, 2024 6:55 AM 2 min read
Donald Trump arrives to speak during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at a Mar-a-Lago event in Florida on Nov. 14 that his administration will focus on the Russia-Ukraine war.

"We’re going to work very hard on Russia and Ukraine. It’s gotta stop. Russia and Ukraine’s gotta stop," Trump said at an event in Florida on Nov. 14, according to CNN. "Whether they’re soldiers or they’re people sitting in towns, we’re going to work it."

Trump secured victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, adding further uncertainty for Ukraine regarding the future of Western military aid, and its defense against the ongoing Russian full-scale invasion.

Earlier, Trump announced that he may "soon" appoint a Ukrainian peace envoy to lead negotiations on ending Russia's war, Fox News reported on Nov. 13.

"You're going to see a very senior special envoy, someone with a lot of credibility, who will be given a task to find a resolution, to get to a peace settlement," one of the sources said, adding that the appointment will happen "in short order."

Kurt Volker held a similar position and served as the U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine on a volunteer basis from 2017 to 2019. The post of Ukrainian peace envoy is also expected to be unpaid.

Opinion: Trump could actually be good for Europe
Before the U.S. presidential election, it seemed like no one but Donald Trump’s staunchest supporters believed he could win. After all, the man is a convicted felon, a putschist-provocateur, an agent of chaos, and a walking scandal who has been disowned by almost all his former advisors, some
The Kyiv IndependentSławomir Sierakowski

Author: Olena Goncharova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.