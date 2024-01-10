Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

EU reaches partial agreement on new Ukraine support tool

by Martin Fornusek January 10, 2024 7:59 PM 2 min read
Flags in front of the European Commission building in Brussels, Belgium, on Dec. 28, 2023. (Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

EU ambassadors approved a "partial negotiating mandate" on the proposal to set up the Ukraine Facility, a new instrument aimed at supporting Kyiv's recovery and reform efforts, the Council of the EU announced on Jan. 10.

The facility is meant to pool 50 billion euros ($55 billion) of the EU's long-term funding into a single instrument, ensuring stable support for the period of 2024-2027.

The bloc's leaders have so far failed to approve the funding, as Hungary prevented consensus on the matter during a December summit. The European Council is scheduled to reconvene and discuss the issue on Feb. 1.

The partial negotiating mandate preserves the three key pillars of the Ukraine Facility.

These include a Ukraine Plan, in which Kyiv is expected to present its plans for recovery and modernization, as well as its reform efforts on the path toward EU integration.

The Ukrainian government submitted its plan for approval by the European Commission in late December 2023.

As another pillar, the EU pledges to provide financial aid in the form of "budgetary guarantees and a blend of grants and loans from public and private institutions."

The facility's third pillar encompasses technical and other support to help Ukraine's reforms and alignment with EU legislation.

The approved mandate will not have an impact on the size of the funds and the share of grants and loans provided. These figures will depend on a mid-term revision of the long-term EU budget for the period of 2021-2027.

The EU Council's partial position will serve as grounds for further negotiations between the European Parliament. Following these talks, both institutions must formally adopt the facility.

EU funding would present a significant boon to Ukraine as it deals with the consequences of Russia's all-out war.

According to a joint assessment by the World Bank, the Ukrainian government, the European Commission, and the UN in March, Ukraine's reconstruction needs over the next 10 years amount to 384 billion euros ($411 billion) and 142 billion euros ($152 billion) for the 2023-2027 period.

What made Ukrainians feel hopeful in 2023
Ukraine had high hopes for 2023. Many dreamed the war would end with Ukraine’s victory and that they would finally be able to visit liberated Crimea after nine years of Russian occupation. But Russia’s brutal attacks against civilian infrastructure continued, and with them, the death toll has cont…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
5:10 PM

Zelensky: Ukraine needs more modern air defense systems.

Ukraine currently lacks the ability to produce its own modern air defense system, something that it desperately needs to protect its citizens from Russian strikes, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a joint press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius on Jan. 10.
2:27 PM

Media: Polish minister opposes extending EU free trade agreement with Ukraine.

In his letter, Polish Agriculture Minister Czeslaw Siekierski allegedly pointed out the "counterproductive effects" of the trade liberalization introduced in 2022. He emphasized that excessive imports are related not only to grain but "also sugar, poultry, eggs, soft fruit, and apple concentrate," RMF24 reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.