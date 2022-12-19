Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

EU ministers agree on gas price cap

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 19, 2022 7:20 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Energy ministers of the European Union member states on Dec. 19 have reached a consensus on a cap for natural gas prices, according to the spokesperson for the Czech Republic's EU presidency, Dmitrij Černikov.

He didn't disclose the details of the agreement.

However, Reuters reported, citing an official document, that the new policy states that a cap on gas prices will be implemented at 180 euros per megawatt hour.

Poland also confirmed the cap.

"We welcome the agreement of EU ministers on a gas price cap of €180/MWh and which includes a cap on all European hubs," Permanent Representation of Poland to the EU said.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala described the deal as "very important," saying it aims "to secure affordable energies for European households and businesses."

A cap on gas prices will be implemented on Feb. 15, according to a document seen by Reuters. Initially, this cap will not be applied to over-the-counter trades.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.