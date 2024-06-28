Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, EU, Ukraine, Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission
Edit post

EU leaders support Ursula von der Leyen for second term as Commission chief

by Olena Goncharova June 28, 2024 3:02 AM 2 min read
Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President, casts her ballot in European parliamentary elections on June 9, 2024 in Burgdorf, Germany. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ursula von der Leyen has secured the nomination for a second term as President of the European Commission following an agreement between EU leaders at a Brussels summit on June 27.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas is poised to become the EU's top diplomat, representing the bloc on the global stage for the next five years. Former Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa has been chosen to serve as President of the European Council, tasked with brokering compromises among the 27 heads of state and government.

At the conclusion of the EU summit, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk tweeted: "Kaja, Ursula, and António accepted. Defence plans accepted. Satisfaction for Poland and for Europe."

Von der Leyen's nomination still requires approval from the European Parliament in a secret ballot, which is widely regarded as a more challenging hurdle than her endorsement by EU leaders. The European parliament must also approve the entire commission – which includes Kallas – at a later vote in the fall.

At the summit, the EU also signed a security agreement with Ukraine, discussed ways to strengthen EU defenses against Russia, and established the bloc's strategic priorities for the next five years.

The war in Ukraine has highlighted the EU's lack of preparedness for conflict, as the bloc struggles to supply Kyiv with sufficient weapons against Russia. This has prompted calls for greater EU coordination of defense systems and increased investment in defense industries.

Reuters reported citing diplomats that von der Leyen informed the summit that from 1999 to 2021, the EU's defense spending rose by 20%, compared to China's 600% increase and Russia's 300% increase, even before Moscow's substantial rise in military expenditure following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Von der Leyen indicated to leaders that the EU needs to invest 500 billion euros ($535.30 billion) in defense over the next decade. Financing options include national contributions, dedicated revenue streams known as the EU's own resources, and joint borrowing, according to von der Leyen.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine signs security agreements with EU, 2 Baltic states
Key developments on June 27: * Ukraine, EU sign security agreement in Brussels * Ukraine signs long-term security deals with Estonia, Lithuania * Russian chemical plant reportedly targeted by drone attack * Ukraine repels Russian troops from eastern Chasiv Yar neighborhood, military says * Rus…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Olena Goncharova
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions. It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:07 AM

Sanctioned Russian Interior Minister attends UN meeting in New York.

The U.S. announced sanctions against Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev and other top Russian officials on Feb. 25, 2022, the day after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. Despite being sanctioned, Kolokoltsev does not appear on the U.S. Treasury's list of individuals barred from entering the U.S.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.