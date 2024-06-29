Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Belarus, Russia, War, EU sanctions, Sanctions
Edit post

EU imposes new sanctions against Belarus, implementing anti-circumvention measures

by Kateryna Hodunova June 29, 2024 5:33 PM 2 min read
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council at the Kremlin in Moscow on May 25, 2023. (Ilya Pitalev/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The European Union imposed new sanctions on Belarus on June 29 due to its involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine, EU Council announced.

"These comprehensive measures aim at mirroring several of the restrictive measures already in place against Russia, and thereby address the issue of circumvention stemming from the high degree of integration existing between the Russian and Belarusian economies," the statement read.

Belarus has been a key ally to Moscow and supported Russian aggression against Ukraine, though it has not committed its own forces directly to the hostilities.

The EU introduced on June 24 the 14th round of sanctions against Russia, aimed at tackling the circumvention of existing measures and to further restrict profits from Russia's energy industry.

Two days later, the EU ambassadors agreed on a new sanction package targeting Belarus as well.

New restrictions against Belarus target trade, services, transport, and anti-circumvention loopholes, according to the EU Council.

background
background
Subscribe to newsletter
Belarus Weekly

The EU extended the export ban on dual-use and advanced goods and technologies. The Council also introduced restrictions on goods that could enhance Belarusian industrial capacities, as well as luxury goods, maritime navigation and technologies.

The EU imposed new sanctions on Belarusian imports. The Council prohibited the direct or indirect imports, purchasing, or transferring of gold and diamonds from Belarus, as well as helium, coal, and mineral products, including crude oil.

Some of the services, including in the fields of architecture, engineering, IT consultancy, business, and management, among others, will be banned for Belarus, its government, public bodies, corporations, or agencies.

The EU also broadened the prohibition on the transport of goods by road within its territory by trailers and semi-trailers registered in Belarus.

"Today's decision requires that EU exporters insert in their future contract the so-called 'no-Belarus clause,' through which they contractually prohibit the re-exportation to Belarus or re-exportation for use in Belarus of sensitive goods and technology, battlefield goods, firearms, and ammunition," the statement said.

The EU banned the transit through Belarus the dual-use goods and technologies or the goods that may contribute to the country's defense industry.

EU companies will also be required to ensure that their third-country subsidiaries don't participate in "activities that result in an outcome that the sanctions seek to prevent."

Work on 15th sanctions package against Russia to ‘start immediately,’ Finnish FM says
The EU Council adopted the 14th round of sanctions against Russia on June 24, aimed at tackling the circumvention of existing measures and to further restrict profits from Russia’s energy industry.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions. It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:21 PM

'Tension rises' at border with Belarus, Minsk accuses Kyiv of deploying troops.

The Ukrainian Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation said in May that Russia may opt to conduct a new psychological operation aimed at "stirring up mass panic" in Ukraine. The plan was to force Kyiv to believe that Belarusian troops would join Russia's war against Ukraine, according to the center.
10:44 AM

Governor: Russian attacks kill 4, wound 6 in Donetsk Oblast.

Russia's recent attack on Niu-York comes as Moscow steps up its offensive on the nearby town of Toretsk. Russian troops have slowly advanced in the area and intensified their attacks against civilians remaining in what has long been a less intense sector of the front line.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:23 PM
Video

Life in wartime Kyiv with blackouts

Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in recent months, leading to lengthy and almost daily interruptions in electricity supply all over Ukraine. In this video, the Kyiv Independent shows how Kyiv lives amid blackouts in the summertime.
4:18 PM

Spotify removes music by pro-war Russian singers.

The removals impacted the band Lyube and singers Grigory Leps, Oleg Gazmanov, and Shaman, who sang at a concert in Moscow in September 2022 in support of the illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.