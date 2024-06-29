EU imposes new sanctions against Belarus, implementing anti-circumvention measures

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union imposed new sanctions on Belarus on June 29 due to its involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine, EU Council announced.

"These comprehensive measures aim at mirroring several of the restrictive measures already in place against Russia, and thereby address the issue of circumvention stemming from the high degree of integration existing between the Russian and Belarusian economies," the statement read.

Belarus has been a key ally to Moscow and supported Russian aggression against Ukraine, though it has not committed its own forces directly to the hostilities.

The EU introduced on June 24 the 14th round of sanctions against Russia, aimed at tackling the circumvention of existing measures and to further restrict profits from Russia's energy industry.

Two days later, the EU ambassadors agreed on a new sanction package targeting Belarus as well.

New restrictions against Belarus target trade, services, transport, and anti-circumvention loopholes, according to the EU Council.

The EU extended the export ban on dual-use and advanced goods and technologies. The Council also introduced restrictions on goods that could enhance Belarusian industrial capacities, as well as luxury goods, maritime navigation and technologies.

The EU imposed new sanctions on Belarusian imports. The Council prohibited the direct or indirect imports, purchasing, or transferring of gold and diamonds from Belarus, as well as helium, coal, and mineral products, including crude oil.

Some of the services, including in the fields of architecture, engineering, IT consultancy, business, and management, among others, will be banned for Belarus, its government, public bodies, corporations, or agencies.

The EU also broadened the prohibition on the transport of goods by road within its territory by trailers and semi-trailers registered in Belarus.

"Today's decision requires that EU exporters insert in their future contract the so-called 'no-Belarus clause,' through which they contractually prohibit the re-exportation to Belarus or re-exportation for use in Belarus of sensitive goods and technology, battlefield goods, firearms, and ammunition," the statement said.

The EU banned the transit through Belarus the dual-use goods and technologies or the goods that may contribute to the country's defense industry.

EU companies will also be required to ensure that their third-country subsidiaries don't participate in "activities that result in an outcome that the sanctions seek to prevent."