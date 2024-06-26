EU states agree on new sanctions package against Belarus to 'strengthen measures' in response to Russia's war

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union ambassadors agreed on a new sanction package targeting Belarus, the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the European Union announced on June 26.

"This package will strengthen our measures in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including combating circumvention of sanctions," the statement read.

The EU Council adopted the 14th round of sanctions against Russia on June 24, aimed at tackling the circumvention of existing measures and to further restrict profits from Russia's energy industry.

The new package adds 116 individuals and entities to the sanctions list and adds several additional measures, including the prohibition of any EU facilities to be involved in the transshipment of Russian liquified natural gas (LNG) to any third-party countries.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the introduction of new sanctions to Belarus.

"Belarus must no longer serve as a route to circumvent our sanctions against Russia. With this package, we increase the pressure on both countries and make our sanctions against Russia even more effective," von der Leyen wrote on X.

Belarus remains one of "the biggest loopholes" for Russia to circumvent sanctions, Reuters reported, citing unnamed diplomats.

The EU has been working since January 2023 on settling the sanctions already imposed on Belarus, but the country's major potash exports were one of "the stumbling blocks," according to Reuters.

The package will align measures on dual-use goods such as chips found in basic appliances as well as advanced technology and military wares, an unnamed diplomat told the outlet.

The updated restrictions also prevent Belarus from exporting its potash and other agricultural goods through Europe in the event of price spikes.

Belarus has been a key ally to Moscow and supported Russian aggression against Ukraine, though it has not committed its own forces directly to hostilities.

The country is also reportedly hosting Russian tactical nuclear arms on its territory.