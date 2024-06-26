Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Belarus, War, EU sanctions, Sanctions
Edit post

EU states agree on new sanctions package against Belarus to 'strengthen measures' in response to Russia's war

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 26, 2024 10:41 PM 2 min read
Russiam dictator Vladimir Putin (R) and Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko (L) visit The Naval Cathedral of Saint Nicholas in Kronstadt, outside Saint Petersburg, on July 23, 2023. (Photo by Alexander Demyanchuk/ Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The European Union ambassadors agreed on a new sanction package targeting Belarus, the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the European Union announced on June 26.

"This package will strengthen our measures in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including combating circumvention of sanctions," the statement read.

The EU Council adopted the 14th round of sanctions against Russia on June 24, aimed at tackling the circumvention of existing measures and to further restrict profits from Russia's energy industry.

The new package adds 116 individuals and entities to the sanctions list and adds several additional measures, including the prohibition of any EU facilities to be involved in the transshipment of Russian liquified natural gas (LNG) to any third-party countries.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the introduction of new sanctions to Belarus.

"Belarus must no longer serve as a route to circumvent our sanctions against Russia. With this package, we increase the pressure on both countries and make our sanctions against Russia even more effective," von der Leyen wrote on X.

Belarus remains one of "the biggest loopholes" for Russia to circumvent sanctions, Reuters reported, citing unnamed diplomats.

The EU has been working since January 2023 on settling the sanctions already imposed on Belarus, but the country's major potash exports were one of "the stumbling blocks," according to Reuters.

The package will align measures on dual-use goods such as chips found in basic appliances as well as advanced technology and military wares, an unnamed diplomat told the outlet.

The updated restrictions also prevent Belarus from exporting its potash and other agricultural goods through Europe in the event of price spikes.

Belarus has been a key ally to Moscow and supported Russian aggression against Ukraine, though it has not committed its own forces directly to hostilities.

The country is also reportedly hosting Russian tactical nuclear arms on its territory.

Russia, Belarus begin second stage of tactical nuclear weapons drills
The latest drills will see Russian and Belarusian forces working on training “for the combat use of non-strategic nuclear weapons”, the Russian Defense Ministry said on June 11.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions. It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:39 PM

State Department confirms death of US embassy employee in Kyiv.

"We can confirm the death of the U.S. government employee who was under chief mission authority at the embassy in Kyiv. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of our colleague," U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a briefing on June 26.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.