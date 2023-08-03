EU expands sanctions against Belarus

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Council of the European Union approved additional sanctions against Belarus on Aug. 3 in response to the country's involvement in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

According to the European Commission's press release, the measures aim to ensure Moscow can't evade previously imposed sanctions through Belarus.

Under the new package, the EU Council extended the ban on exports of highly sensitive goods and technologies contributing to Belarus' military and technological enhancement.

The bloc also imposed an additional export ban on firearms and ammunition, as well as goods that can be used in the aviation and space industries.

On Aug. 1, the independent monitoring group Belarusian Hajun reported the arrival of the 14th convoy of the Russian mercenary Wagner Group in Belarus. After their failed "armed rebellion" against the Russian military leadership, Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin and his troops were allowed to relocate to Belarus.

Wagner mercenaries are reportedly in the country to train Belarusian territorial defense forces replacing the Russian military as the Belarusian army's key training partner.

The European Parliament issued a condemnation of the Belarusian regime on July 18, criticizing its human rights violations and its support for Russia's aggression in Ukraine. The EU's legislative body called for tougher sanctions against Belarus applied by the member countries.