Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
ISW: Wagner may replace Russian military as Belarusian military's key training partner

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 1, 2023 7:39 AM
The Wagner Group may be supplanting the Russian military as the Belarusian military's key training partner, the Institute for the Study of War said in their latest report.

Wagner personnel conducted company-level training with elements of multiple Belarusian brigades according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense. Normally, the Belarusian military conducts training exercises with Russian trainers.

Additionally, the ISW stated that Ukrainian forces had conducted counteroffensive operations on at least three sectors of the front on July 31. Ukraine managed to liberate 2 square kilometers of territory in the Bakhmut area and 12.6 square kilometers in the Berdyansk and Melitopol directions.

Earlier this week, Russian troops shelled the town of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast. The Donetsk regional prosecutor's office said the town had been shelled with cluster munitions. As a result of the attack, a 13-year-old boy who grazed cattle received multiple shrapnel wounds.

A 68-year-old woman was injured by a mine explosion in her own yard, and a 44-year-old man was injured by shrapnel near a cemetery. Earlier that day, a 57-year-old man was killed and two other civilians injured as a result of a Russian artillery attack on the Kostiantynivka community.

Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
