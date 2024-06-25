EU Council approves draft security agreement with Ukraine.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Council of the European Union on June 25 approved a draft security agreement between Ukraine and the EU, Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said at a press conference in Luxembourg.

Her statement came after Ukraine and EU officially started talks about Ukraine's accession to the bloc.

"We have been preparing for the next European Council, which will take place at the end of this week in Brussels. This European Council will give a full picture of our support for Ukraine in all its forms," Lahbib said, without disclosing further details.

Ukraine's President's Office announced on June 19 that Ukraine and the EU had finalized the text of the security deal and agreed to sign it "in the near future." President Volodymyr Zelensky will reportedly attend the European Union summit in Brussels on June 27 to do this.

The security deal consists of two parts, the Polish media outlet RMF reported, citing an unnamed senior EU diplomat.

The first is related to security and defense, including "nine specific commitments:" modern equipment supplies for Ukraine, the training of Ukrainian personnel, demining, and nuclear and cyber security, among others. The second part deals with civilian aspects, primarily Ukraine's prospect of EU membership.

Ukraine has signed security agreements with 17 countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Germany and France. At least 10 more agreements are yet to be signed.