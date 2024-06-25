Skip to content
EU Council approves draft security agreement with Ukraine

by Kateryna Denisova June 25, 2024 8:28 PM 2 min read
Flags of Ukraine and European Union (EU) with blue sky background. (Getty Images)
The Council of the European Union on June 25 approved a draft security agreement between Ukraine and the EU, Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said at a press conference in Luxembourg.

Her statement came after Ukraine and EU officially started talks about Ukraine's accession to the bloc.

"We have been preparing for the next European Council, which will take place at the end of this week in Brussels. This European Council will give a full picture of our support for Ukraine in all its forms," Lahbib said, without disclosing further details.

Ukraine's President's Office announced on June 19 that Ukraine and the EU had finalized the text of the security deal and agreed to sign it "in the near future." President Volodymyr Zelensky will reportedly attend the European Union summit in Brussels on June 27 to do this.

The security deal consists of two parts, the Polish media outlet RMF reported, citing an unnamed senior EU diplomat.

The first is related to security and defense, including "nine specific commitments:" modern equipment supplies for Ukraine, the training of Ukrainian personnel, demining, and nuclear and cyber security, among others. The second part deals with civilian aspects, primarily Ukraine's prospect of EU membership.

Ukraine has signed security agreements with 17 countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Germany and France. At least 10 more agreements are yet to be signed.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
2:05 PM  (Updated: )

Breaking: International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for Russia's Shoigu, Gerasimov.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) announced on June 25 that it has issued arrest warrants for ex Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, now secretary of Russia's Security Council, and Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian army, for war crimes against Ukraine. The charges relate to Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the ICC said.
12:28 AM
Video

Exclusive: Nepali POW questioned by Ukrainian authorities

The Kyiv Independent has obtained footage of Ukrainian authorities questioning a Nepali prisoner of war captured when he was fighting for Russia in Ukraine. The footage was obtained from intelligence sources. The Kyiv Independent edited it for brevity.
