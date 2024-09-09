The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
EU condemns sham elections in Russian-occupied Crimea

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 9, 2024 5:14 PM 1 min read
A view of the Crimean Bridge, built following Russia's illegal occupation and annexation of Crimea. (Photo by Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)
Russia's sham elections held in occupied Crimea over the weekend represent "another act of violation of international law," the European External Action Service said in a statement on Sept. 9.

Russia carried out so-called elections at a local and regional level across Russia on Sept. 6 - Sept. 8, as well as in Russian-occupied Crimea. The state-sanctioned results will not be released until the end of September.

The independent election watchdog Golos reported there had been 651 complaints of potential violations across Russia during the so-called election.

The EU strongly condemned the organization of the election in Crimea, which constitutes "another act of violation of international law, the UN Charter and Ukraine's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity," the European External Action Service said.

The results are therefore "null and void," and will be unrecognized by the EU.

"Russia's leadership and those responsible for organizing these illegal actions will be held accountable and face consequences," the European External Action Service said.

Russia organized a pseudo-democratic presidential election in March that granted Vladimir Putin, who has been in power since 1999, six more years in office.

The vote was also organized in occupied Crimea, as well as parts of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts in violation of international law.

The Crimean peninsula was illegally annexed in March 2014 following a sham referendum staged by Russia in the absence of any international observers and with armed Russian soldiers present at polling locations.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
1:55 PM

Latvia says Russian drone crashed on its territory.

A suspected Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crashed in eastern Latvia on Sept. 7, the Latvian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Sept. 8. This would be the first confirmed case on Latvian soil.
12:56 PM

Russia to participate in Chinese military drills in September.

The North-Joint 2024 will take place in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk, with the aim of "enhancing strategic cooperation between the Chinese and Russian militaries and their ability to jointly respond to security threats," the Chinese Defense Ministry said.
