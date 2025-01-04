EU chief von der Leyen ill with 'severe' pneumonia, cancels engagements

This audio is created with AI assistance

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has canceled upcoming engagements due to a case of pneumonia, Commission spokesperson Stefan de Keersmaecker said on Jan. 3.

Von der Leyen, 66, has led the executive body of the European Union since 2019. She has positioned herself as a staunch supporter of Ukraine throughout Russia's full-scale invasion.

"The president has canceled her external engagements for the first two weeks of January. She is dealing with a severe pneumonia," de Keersmaecker said.

"The canceled appointments include a speech in Lisbon and the scheduled trip to Gdansk on the occasion of the launch of the Polish Council presidency, which will take place at a later stage."

The spokesperson did not provide any further details on von der Leyen's condition.

Poland on Jan. 1 took over the rotating presidency of the EU Council, replacing Hungary in the role. An event launching the Polish presidency was held in Warsaw on Jan. 3.