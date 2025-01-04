Skip to content
EU chief von der Leyen ill with 'severe' pneumonia, cancels engagements

by Abbey Fenbert January 4, 2025 3:33 AM 1 min read
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers an address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Sept. 13, 2023. (Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has canceled upcoming engagements due to a case of pneumonia, Commission spokesperson Stefan de Keersmaecker said on Jan. 3.

Von der Leyen, 66, has led the executive body of the European Union since 2019. She has positioned herself as a staunch supporter of Ukraine throughout Russia's full-scale invasion.

"The president has canceled her external engagements for the first two weeks of January. She is dealing with a severe pneumonia," de Keersmaecker said.

"The canceled appointments include a speech in Lisbon and the scheduled trip to Gdansk on the occasion of the launch of the Polish Council presidency, which will take place at a later stage."

The spokesperson did not provide any further details on von der Leyen's condition.

Poland on Jan. 1 took over the rotating presidency of the EU Council, replacing Hungary in the role. An event launching the Polish presidency was held in Warsaw on Jan. 3.

European Commission approves $4.3 billion for Ukraine under Ukraine Facility program
“As we’re approaching the 1000th day of Russia’s atrocious war, we will help keep the Ukrainian state running while the country fights for survival. We are in it for the long haul,” Ursula Von der Leyen said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Abbey Fenbert
News Feed

2:46 PM

Ukraine's largest steelmaker launches production of Patriot system armor.

"In a month and a half, we created a project from scratch and made a shield from Metinvest's Ukrainian armor steel for the Patriot air defense system crew, which guarantees protection against debris damage to both the defenders and the air defense control center," said Oleksandr Myronenko, a COO of Metinvest Group.
12:57 PM

Ukrainians in Poland receive fake military summonses.

Poland's Office for Foreigners, which the letter falsely attributes as the author, stressed that it did not issue the document and that its content is fake. Ukraine's Embassy in Warsaw also denied the document's authenticity.
12:06 PM

Next Ramstein summit to be held on Jan. 9.

The meeting will be the first since October 2024, when a leader-level summit in Germany was postponed after U.S. President Joe Biden canceled his foreign trips to handle Hurricane Milton.
