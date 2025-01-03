Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Poland didn't invite Orban, Hungarian envoy to EU presidency opening event

by Martin Fornusek January 3, 2025 1:59 PM 2 min read
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (C) looks at Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa (R) before a roundtable session on the second and last day of a European Council summit at the EU headquarters, in Brussels, on March 22, 2024. (John Thys/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Poland has not invited Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Hungary's ambassador to the opening event of Warsaw's presidency of the EU Council on Jan. 3, Reuters reported, citing Polish Deputy European Affairs Minister Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka.

The reason is Budapest granting political asylum to former Polish Deputy Justice Minister Marcin Romanowski, who is investigated at home for suspected misuse of funds.

Though close partners under Poland's previous conservative government, Hungary and Poland have been increasingly at odds since the coalition of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk took office in December 2023.

"When we invited guests to our gala almost a month ago, we invited the entire diplomatic corps," Sobkowiak-Czarnecka said.

"But after the situation with Minister Romanowski, (Polish Foreign) Minister (Radoslaw) Sikorski decided that the Hungarian ambassador is not a welcome guest in the theater today."

Stark differences on key policy issues also aggravate the mounting tensions between Warsaw and Budapest.

While Poland has supported Ukraine's resistance against Russian aggression throughout the full-scale war and took a pro-EU turn under Tusk, Orban's Hungary has opposed military aid to Kyiv and repeatedly clashed with Brussels over the rule of law issues.

Poland began its sixth-month rotating presidency of the EU Council on Jan. 1, taking over the role from Hungary. Tusk said that security would be a "top priority" for Poland's presidency and pledged continued support for Ukraine.

The Hungarian chairmanship was seen as controversial, namely due to Orban's visit to Moscow in July, which led to EU officials and leaders boycotting some of the Hungary-hosted EU events.

Citing Orban’s ‘corruption,’ Hungarian opposition leader calls for early elections in video address
Peter Magyar accused Prime Minister Viktor Orban of turning Hungary into “the EU’s poorest, most corrupt nation.”
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:46 PM

Ukraine's largest steelmaker launches production of Patriot system armor.

"In a month and a half, we created a project from scratch and made a shield from Metinvest's Ukrainian armor steel for the Patriot air defense system crew, which guarantees protection against debris damage to both the defenders and the air defense control center," said Oleksandr Myronenko, a COO of Metinvest Group.
12:57 PM

Ukrainians in Poland receive fake military summonses.

Poland's Office for Foreigners, which the letter falsely attributes as the author, stressed that it did not issue the document and that its content is fake. Ukraine's Embassy in Warsaw also denied the document's authenticity.
12:06 PM

Next Ramstein summit to be held on Jan. 9.

The meeting will be the first since October 2024, when a leader-level summit in Germany was postponed after U.S. President Joe Biden canceled his foreign trips to handle Hurricane Milton.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.