Poland didn't invite Orban, Hungarian envoy to EU presidency opening event

Poland has not invited Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Hungary's ambassador to the opening event of Warsaw's presidency of the EU Council on Jan. 3, Reuters reported, citing Polish Deputy European Affairs Minister Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka.

The reason is Budapest granting political asylum to former Polish Deputy Justice Minister Marcin Romanowski, who is investigated at home for suspected misuse of funds.

Though close partners under Poland's previous conservative government, Hungary and Poland have been increasingly at odds since the coalition of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk took office in December 2023.

"When we invited guests to our gala almost a month ago, we invited the entire diplomatic corps," Sobkowiak-Czarnecka said.

"But after the situation with Minister Romanowski, (Polish Foreign) Minister (Radoslaw) Sikorski decided that the Hungarian ambassador is not a welcome guest in the theater today."

Stark differences on key policy issues also aggravate the mounting tensions between Warsaw and Budapest.

While Poland has supported Ukraine's resistance against Russian aggression throughout the full-scale war and took a pro-EU turn under Tusk, Orban's Hungary has opposed military aid to Kyiv and repeatedly clashed with Brussels over the rule of law issues.

Poland began its sixth-month rotating presidency of the EU Council on Jan. 1, taking over the role from Hungary. Tusk said that security would be a "top priority" for Poland's presidency and pledged continued support for Ukraine.

The Hungarian chairmanship was seen as controversial, namely due to Orban's visit to Moscow in July, which led to EU officials and leaders boycotting some of the Hungary-hosted EU events.