EU approves third $3.8 billion tranche for Kyiv under Ukraine Facility program

Ukraine will receive 3.5 billion euros ($3.8 billion) after the Council of the EU approved the third installment of non-refundable grants and loans under the Ukraine Facility program, the Council announced on March 17.

With this disbursement, Ukraine will have received nearly 20 billion euros ($21.7 billion) under the Ukraine Facility since the program was launched in early 2024.

"The Council concluded today that Ukraine had satisfied the necessary conditions laid down in the Ukraine Plan in order to receive a third disbursement from the Ukraine Facility," the statement reads.

The Ukraine Plan outlines Kyiv's strategy for recovery, reconstruction, and modernization and a reform timetable as part of Ukraine's EU accession process over the next four years.

To qualify for this funding, Ukraine implemented 13 key reforms, including measures to boost renewable energy, strengthen the independence of the energy regulator, and streamline border-crossing procedures in line with EU standards.

The EU approved the four-year Ukraine Facility in February 2024, allocating 33 billion euros ($36 billion) in loans and 17 billion euros ($18 billion) in grants to support Ukraine's economy and reconstruction efforts.