Reuters: EU approves 542 million euro military aid package to Ukraine.

The European Union on Jan. 23 approved another 500 million euro military aid package to Ukraine, along with an additional 45 million euros earmarked for non-lethal equipment for the EU's training mission in the country, Reuters reported, citing unnamed diplomatic sources.

This is the EU's seventh tranche of military assistance to Ukraine.

Western countries have pledged billions in support but Berlin has yet to approve the transfer of German-made Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine, facing increasing pressure to do so.