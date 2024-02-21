Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, European Union, EU sanctions, Russia
Edit post

EU ambassadors agree on 13th package of sanctions against Russia

by Martin Fornusek February 21, 2024 12:03 PM 1 min read
EU flags in front of the European Commission building in Brussels, Belgium, on Dec. 28, 2023. (Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

EU ambassadors agreed in principle on the 13th package of sanctions imposed against Russia in response to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Belgian Presidency of the EU Council announced on Feb. 21.

"This package is one of the broadest approved by the EU. It will undergo a written procedure and be formally approved for February 24," the presidency said on social media.

The European Commission has previously said it aims to have the package in place to mark the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

The package includes restrictions against almost 200 people and companies from Russia, China, and other countries helping Moscow's war effort, according to the Financial Times (FT).

The FT initially reported that Hungary had blocked the package due to the presence of Chinese companies on the list, but Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto later said that Budapest would not obstruct the approval.

Foreign minister: Hungary won’t block new EU sanctions package against Russia
According to Szijjarto, Budapest will not obstruct the approval, as all elements of the sanctions package that “harmed Hungarian interests have been removed” and the updated package does not “affect the basic economic interests” of his country.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:38 AM

US Ambassador: 'There's no time to lose.'

The U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink told reporters on Feb. 20 that the U.S. does not "have a plan B" when it comes to the supplemental aid package currently being debated in Congress "because we're focused 100% on plan A."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.