EU ambassadors agree on 13th package of sanctions against Russia

EU ambassadors agreed in principle on the 13th package of sanctions imposed against Russia in response to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Belgian Presidency of the EU Council announced on Feb. 21.

"This package is one of the broadest approved by the EU. It will undergo a written procedure and be formally approved for February 24," the presidency said on social media.

The European Commission has previously said it aims to have the package in place to mark the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

The package includes restrictions against almost 200 people and companies from Russia, China, and other countries helping Moscow's war effort, according to the Financial Times (FT).

The FT initially reported that Hungary had blocked the package due to the presence of Chinese companies on the list, but Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto later said that Budapest would not obstruct the approval.