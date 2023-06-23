Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
EU ambassador: Restoration of asset declarations must be next step in Ukraine's EU path

by Olesya Boyko June 23, 2023 9:31 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

‌‌Head of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas said Ukraine must restore the online asset declarations for government officials.

The statement comes after the European Commission ruled that Ukraine completed only two of the seven requirements needed for Ukraine to start accession talks.

‌‌"Over the last year, Ukraine's achievements on its EU path have been admirable. Now, let's focus on completing the few outstanding things by autumn. Some concern the political class as a whole, like restoration of the asset declarations," the official wrote on his Twitter on June 23.

‌‌According to him, asset declarations' restoration would be a good test case for the real anti-corruption commitment.

After Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukrainian authorities allowed officials not to file online asset declarations and shut down public access to all previous declarations.

‌‌Officials will only have to resume submitting asset declarations within three months after the end of the war.

‌‌Civic watchdogs say that Ukraine's asset declaration system, a key pillar of the anti-corruption infrastructure, has been effectively destroyed, with martial law used as a pretext by corrupt officials.

‌At the same time, fighting corruption is one of the key requirements for Ukraine's accession to the EU. Ukraine officially became an EU candidate in June 2022. However, to formally begin accession talks, Kyiv must complete seven recommendations.

‌‌The conditions include judicial and anti-corruption reforms, implementing the anti-oligarchic law, establishing transparency of media ownership and equal media market conditions, and drawing legislation on national minorities per EU principles.

‌‌By now, the two steps — the judicial system reform with the creation of the High Council of Justice and the High Qualification Commission and bringing media legislation into full compliance with the EU directive — declared to be fully completed. Ukraine wants to be able to implement the remaining requirements by October.

Author: Olesya Boyko
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
