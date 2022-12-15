Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

EU agrees on new sanctions package against Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 16, 2022 12:15 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union ambassadors backed the ninth sanctions package against Russia on Dec. 15, the Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union wrote on Twitter.

The new package is expected to be approved on Dec. 16. Earlier on Dec. 5, Bloomberg reported citing its sources, that the EU plans to impose restrictions on Russia’s drone industry and other technologies that Russia uses for military purposes, as well as on services, investments, Russia’s media, and financial sectors.

Additionally, EU’s ninth round of sanctions against Moscow will hit pro-war Russian media guilty of “gravely distorting and manipulating facts,” as well as popular TV presenters and writers who “associate the West and Ukraine with godlessness and the devil,” EUobserver online newspaper reported on Dec. 12, citing a draft.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.