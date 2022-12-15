EU agrees on new sanctions package against Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union ambassadors backed the ninth sanctions package against Russia on Dec. 15, the Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union wrote on Twitter.

The new package is expected to be approved on Dec. 16. Earlier on Dec. 5, Bloomberg reported citing its sources, that the EU plans to impose restrictions on Russia’s drone industry and other technologies that Russia uses for military purposes, as well as on services, investments, Russia’s media, and financial sectors.

Additionally, EU’s ninth round of sanctions against Moscow will hit pro-war Russian media guilty of “gravely distorting and manipulating facts,” as well as popular TV presenters and writers who “associate the West and Ukraine with godlessness and the devil,” EUobserver online newspaper reported on Dec. 12, citing a draft.