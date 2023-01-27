Estonia’s Intelligence: Russia may be capable of up to 9 months of massive missile strikes against Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia may be capable of launching repeated massive missile strikes against Ukraine for up to nine months ahead, Estonia’s Intelligence Chief Margo Grosberg said on Jan. 27, as quoted by Estonian public broadcaster ERR.

According to Grosberg, Russia still has 830-1,250 high-precision missiles left from its stock of 2,500 before the full-scale invasion. In addition to that, Russia continued to produce missiles throughout the invasion, despite the international sanctions banning the exports of tech components needed for production.

Grosberg said that in the Estonian Intelligence's most optimistic estimates, Russia would be able to continue to massively attack Ukraine with missiles for 3-4 more months. In the most pessimistic estimates, repeated attacks can continue for 6-9 months.

Russia has been launching coordinated large-scale missile strikes, targeting critical infrastructure in Ukraine, since Oct. 10. Firing dozens of missiles at a time, Russia conducted more than 10 such attacks as of late January. The campaign killed dozens of civilians and severely damaged Ukraine's energy system leading to electricity, water, and heating outages.

In its latest massive attack against Ukraine on Jan. 26, Russia fired 55 missiles from various aircraft and ships stationed on the Black Sea, according to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces. Ukraine's air defense shot down 47 of them, Zaluzhnyi reported.

Russia admitted that Ukraine's energy infrastructure is among its primary targets. According to the Geneva Conventions, targeting vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.

