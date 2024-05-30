Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Estonia, Ukraine, Russian assets, Business, Russia
Edit post

Estonian president approves law allowing use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

by Kateryna Hodunova May 30, 2024 3:42 PM 2 min read
Alar Karis, Estonia's president, speaks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, US, on Sept. 20, 2023. (Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Estonian President Alar Karis promulgated on May 30 a law that allows the use of frozen Russian assets for funding Ukraine's war efforts and reconstruction, according to the Presidential Office's website.

The Estonian government estimated in October 2023 that it held about 38 million euros ($41.3 million) of frozen Russian assets.

Estonia's parliament, the Riigikogu, passed the bill on May 15 despite some experts disagreeing with it because it supposedly conflicted with the country's Constitution.

"Although the chosen method of compensation is innovative, it aims to protect the prohibition of aggression as a fundamental rule of international law," Karis said in a statement.

"This was one of my messages when I promulgated the 'Act on Amendments to the International Sanctions Act and Amendments to Other Associated Acts' adopted two weeks ago in the Riigikogu."

Property can only be used to compensate for damage if an unlawful act or aiding such act has been identified and sufficiently proven, according to the law.

If the assets have been frozen because of international sanctions, this is not sufficient for the transfer of property, the president added.

Karis said that the law should be interpreted to apply to those who actively participated in committing military aggression or violating the rules of war.

The president added that such confiscation of property "creates unresolved legal issues" but called on the parliament to make "policy choices in such an ambiguous situation."

"Regardless of what one thinks of the solution chosen in Estonia, there is no doubt that we need to find effective ways to guarantee the right of victims of aggression to obtain compensation from the perpetrators of the damage," he said.

G7 announces ‘progress’ on Russian frozen assets but work still to be done
Ukraine’s Western partners and other allies froze around $300 billion in Russian assets at the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022. Roughly two-thirds are held in the Belgium-based financial services company Euroclear.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:37 AM

Blinken meets with Sandu in Moldova, announces $50 million in support.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Moldova on May 29 to meet with President Maia Sandu and announce support worth $50 million to help Chisinau transition away from Russian energy dependence and further integrate with the EU, amid warnings of heightened hybrid threats from Russia.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.