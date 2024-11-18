Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Turkish president to propose freezing Ukraine front line, Bloomberg reports

by Boldizsar Gyori November 18, 2024 1:02 PM 2 min read
The president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the meeting for the Grain corridor agreement in Istanbul, Turkey on July 22, 2022. (Cem Tekkesinoglu/ dia image via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will propose his peace plan for Ukraine during the G20 talks commencing on Nov. 18, Bloomberg reported, citing undisclosed sources.

Erdogan's proposal would include Ukraine foregoing joining NATO for at least 10 years, freezing the current front line, providing Ukraine with weapons, and deploying international troops to a demilitarized buffer zone in the Donbas, Bloomberg reported.

The Turkish leader's proposal comes as NATO countries prepare for a Donald Trump presidency, which many fear will lead to the U.S. pressuring Ukraine to end the war quickly, even at the cost of territorial concessions.

The G20 countries are set to convene in Brazil without the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Brazil is a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which issued an arrest warrant for Putin last year for the abduction of Ukrainian children. ‌‌

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will also not be present, despite numerous appeals to receive an invitation.‌‌ Zelensky said on Nov. 16 that Ukraine must do everything possible to end the war through diplomatic means in 2025.‌‌

Zelensky's words followed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s phone conversation with Putin, during which he condemned Russia's war against Ukraine and called to withdraw Russian troops from Ukrainian territory. He also urged Russia to negotiate with Ukraine to achieve a "just and lasting peace."

The call sparked anger in Ukraine, with Zelensky saying it could open a "Pandora's Box" for further engagement with the Russian leader. In the wake of Trump's election, Kyiv has urged its partners to adopt a "peace through strength" approach to pressure Russia toward a just peace.

Trump’s peace plan may include deploying European troops to buffer zone in Ukraine, Telegraph reports
The U.S. would supply weapons to Ukraine to prevent Moscow from re-launching the war, according to the Telegraph. In exchange, Ukraine would agree not to pursue its ambition to join NATO for 20 years, the sources said.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
