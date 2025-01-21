Skip to content
Erdogan intends to discuss ending Russia’s war in Ukraine with Trump

by Sonya Bandouil January 21, 2025 5:48 AM 2 min read
The president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the meeting for the Grain corridor agreement in Istanbul, Turkey on July 22, 2022. (Cem Tekkesinoglu/ dia image via Getty Images)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that there was an urgent need for a “just and lasting peace” in Ukraine, at a press conference on Jan. 20.

He made this statement after meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

“A just and lasting peace must be achieved in Ukraine as soon as possible…before the consequences of the war in our neighboring geography deepen even further,” Erdogan said.

He reaffirmed Turkey's ongoing commitment to this goal and noted his plans to discuss the matter with newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump.

Slovak Prime Minister Fico acknowledged his country’s limited influence in the outcome of the war, and noted that if the new U.S. administration can quickly end the war, it should be fully supported.

“Let’s take off our rose-colored glasses,” Fico said, saying that there was a low likelihood of Russia withdrawing from occupied territories in Ukraine.

The two leaders also signed agreements elevating Turkish-Slovak relations to a strategic partnership and expanding cooperation in military, cultural, and defense industries.

While Turkey is a NATO member, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has aimed to maintain positive relations with both Russia and Ukraine.

Turkey has also facilitated the flow of Russian oil to the European Union since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, enabling the Kremlin to circumvent the bloc’s sanctions.

Macron warns of prolonged Ukraine war, urges stronger European defense strategy
“It is essential to provide Ukraine with the means to endure and to negotiate from a position of strength in the future,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on Jan. 20.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
9:25 PM

Arms procurement head should keep post, supervisory board says.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov planned to merge the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) and the State Logistics Operator (DOT) into one agency but changed his mind after a NATO statement said that the two agencies should be kept separate and two separate supervisory boards should be established.
4:50 PM

Putin congratulates Trump amid inauguration, signals readiness for talks.

This comes as reported peace proposals, including freezing the front lines, have been publicly rejected by Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously stated that his country would begin peace negotiations if Kyiv agreed to withdraw from the four Ukrainian regions Moscow partly controls.
2:31 AM

150,000 Russian soldiers killed fighting Ukraine in 2024, Syrskyi says.

Russian forces suffered their heaviest losses last year since the start of the full-scale war, with total military losses reaching 434,000 soldiers, including approximately 150,000 killed in combat during 2024, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said in a Jan. 19 interview with the Ukrainian news outlet TSN.
