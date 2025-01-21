Erdogan intends to discuss ending Russia’s war in Ukraine with Trump

This audio is created with AI assistance

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that there was an urgent need for a “just and lasting peace” in Ukraine, at a press conference on Jan. 20.

He made this statement after meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

“A just and lasting peace must be achieved in Ukraine as soon as possible…before the consequences of the war in our neighboring geography deepen even further,” Erdogan said.

He reaffirmed Turkey's ongoing commitment to this goal and noted his plans to discuss the matter with newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump.

Slovak Prime Minister Fico acknowledged his country’s limited influence in the outcome of the war, and noted that if the new U.S. administration can quickly end the war, it should be fully supported.

“Let’s take off our rose-colored glasses,” Fico said, saying that there was a low likelihood of Russia withdrawing from occupied territories in Ukraine.

The two leaders also signed agreements elevating Turkish-Slovak relations to a strategic partnership and expanding cooperation in military, cultural, and defense industries.

While Turkey is a NATO member, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has aimed to maintain positive relations with both Russia and Ukraine.

Turkey has also facilitated the flow of Russian oil to the European Union since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, enabling the Kremlin to circumvent the bloc’s sanctions.