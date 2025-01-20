Skip to content
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, France, Emmanuel Macron
Macron warns of prolonged Ukraine war, urges stronger European defense strategy

by Olena Goncharova January 21, 2025 1:50 AM 2 min read
French President Emmanuel Macron at the NATO summit in Vilnius, July 11, 2023 (Photo credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
French President Emmanuel Macron cautioned on Jan. 20 that Russia’s war against Ukraine is far from over, as Donald Trump, who vowed to quickly end the conflict, assumed office again.

"Let us not delude ourselves," Macron said earlier during his New Year’s address to the French armed forces, according to AFP. "This conflict will not end tomorrow or the day after," he added, with the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion approaching next month.

Trump has previously pledged to end the war "in 24 hours" without detailing his plan and later extended the timeline to several months.

Speaking in Cesson-Sévigné in northwestern France, Macron emphasized the importance of strengthening Ukraine’s position. "It is essential to provide Ukraine with the means to endure and to negotiate from a position of strength in the future," he said. He also stressed the need to ensure Ukraine’s security and prevent a resurgence of war on its territory.

Macron renewed his call for Europe to take greater responsibility for its defense, a point he has often raised. "There can be no peace and security in Europe without Europeans," he said, referencing the war in Ukraine and Europe’s role in future negotiations.

Trump’s questioning of NATO commitments and his remarks about reducing support for Ukraine have sparked fresh urgency among European nations to reassess their defense capabilities.

In 2023, France approved a record 413-billion-euro ($450 billion) military budget for 2024-2030, marking its most significant defense spending boost in decades.

Macron also directed the government and armed forces to submit plans by May to mobilize more young volunteers to support the military. This appears to acknowledge the end of his long-championed universal national service project. "In order to build up this reserve, the Defense and Citizenship Day will be revamped," he added, without elaborating.

Currently, France requires all citizens to participate in a one-day "Defense and Citizenship" program at age 18, which introduces the country’s military forces and includes a French language test. Macron called for better efforts to identify willing volunteers.

During his 2017 presidential campaign, Macron proposed a month-long mandatory national service, aiming to expose young people to military life. The army’s lukewarm response led to the government pivoting toward a civic service initiative instead.

Author: Olena Goncharova
Most popular

News Feed

9:25 PM

Arms procurement head should keep post, supervisory board says.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov planned to merge the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) and the State Logistics Operator (DOT) into one agency but changed his mind after a NATO statement said that the two agencies should be kept separate and two separate supervisory boards should be established.
4:50 PM

Putin congratulates Trump amid inauguration, signals readiness for talks.

This comes as reported peace proposals, including freezing the front lines, have been publicly rejected by Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously stated that his country would begin peace negotiations if Kyiv agreed to withdraw from the four Ukrainian regions Moscow partly controls.
2:31 AM

150,000 Russian soldiers killed fighting Ukraine in 2024, Syrskyi says.

Russian forces suffered their heaviest losses last year since the start of the full-scale war, with total military losses reaching 434,000 soldiers, including approximately 150,000 killed in combat during 2024, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said in a Jan. 19 interview with the Ukrainian news outlet TSN.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.