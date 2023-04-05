Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Erdogan: Current structure of UN Security Council 'unsustainable'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 5, 2023 10:12 AM 2 min read
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses a joint press conference with Hungarian President following their meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on March 29, 2023. (Photo by Adem Atlan/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for a reform of the UN Security Council's structure, saying that the current model is "unsustainable," Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency reported on April 5.

Erdogan's statement comes after Russia assumed the presidency of the UN Security Council (UNSC) in April that sparked international backlash given Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.

"The current order, which traps the fate of humanity between the lips of five countries, is not sustainable. There is an urgent need for the UNSC to be reformed with an inclusive and encompassing understanding," Erdogan said, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

The Security Council comprises five permanent members, including the U.S. and Russia, and 10 non-permanent members that the General Assembly chooses for a two-year term.

The Presidency of the United Nations Security Council rotates monthly between 15 member states.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged UN Security Council members on April 1 to "thwart any Russian attempts to abuse its presidency."

In an April 1 tweet, Kuleba called Russia "an outlaw" in the council, arguing that Russia took the place of the USSR as a permanent member of the UN Security Council without legitimate ground, according to the UN charter.

Russia has repeatedly abused its position at the United Nations while attempting to justify its war of aggression against Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the U.N. General Assembly that Russia had “no choice” but to invade Ukraine, U.N. News reported in September 2022.

“I am convinced that any sovereign, self-respecting state would do the same in our stead, which understands its responsibility to its own people," Lavrov claimed, denying Ukrainian sovereignty on an international platform.

Ukraine’s envoy to UN: Entire world complicit in allowing Russia’s unlawful behavior for 30 years
Editor’s Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity. NEW YORK CITY – Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya learned of Russia’s all-out war against his country in the middle of a UN Security Council session. When Russian tanks rolled into Ukra…
Kyiv IndependentToma Istomina
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.