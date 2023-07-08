Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Erdogan: Ukraine deserves NATO membership

by Rachel Amran July 8, 2023 3:16 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

During a joint briefing with President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 7, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ukraine deserves to be a member of NATO.

"Ukraine deserves membership in NATO. And I want to emphasize one point in your presence [President Zelensky] once again - no one will lose from the advent of a just peace. We will provide all assistance so that Ukraine gets back on its feet," Erdogan said.

President Zelensky traveled to Turkey earlier today to discuss relations between the two countries, regional and international issues, the latest developments in Russia's war against Ukraine, and the Black Sea grain agreement, set to expire on July 17. Russia has threatened to block renewal of the grain deal.

Additionally, the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding in strategic industries aimed at "promoting the cooperation in strategic industries and technologies between companies of Ukraine and the Republic of Turkey, as well as at supporting the implementation of existing and the initiation of new projects in these areas."

The Turkish president also stated that he expects a visit from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to Turkey in August, during which the two leaders will discuss the exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia.

Author: Rachel Amran
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

