Erdogan: Ukraine deserves NATO membership

This audio is created with AI assistance

During a joint briefing with President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 7, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ukraine deserves to be a member of NATO.

"Ukraine deserves membership in NATO. And I want to emphasize one point in your presence [President Zelensky] once again - no one will lose from the advent of a just peace. We will provide all assistance so that Ukraine gets back on its feet," Erdogan said.

President Zelensky traveled to Turkey earlier today to discuss relations between the two countries, regional and international issues, the latest developments in Russia's war against Ukraine, and the Black Sea grain agreement, set to expire on July 17. Russia has threatened to block renewal of the grain deal.

Additionally, the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding in strategic industries aimed at "promoting the cooperation in strategic industries and technologies between companies of Ukraine and the Republic of Turkey, as well as at supporting the implementation of existing and the initiation of new projects in these areas."

The Turkish president also stated that he expects a visit from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to Turkey in August, during which the two leaders will discuss the exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia.











