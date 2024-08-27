Skip to content
News Feed, Enlistment Offices, Mobilization, Ukraine, Ukrainian armed forces
Unknown assailant shoots at enlistment office in Lutsk, wounding soldier

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 27, 2024 10:05 PM 1 min read
Illustrative photo of Castle Square in Lutsk, Ukraine, on April 8, 2022. (Haidamac via Getty Images)
Soldiers on guard duty outside an enlistment office in Lutsk were shot at by an unknown person during the night, leaving one soldier injured, Ukraine's Western Operational Command reported on Aug. 27.

Lutsk, a city of around 220,000, is located 85 kilometers (53 miles) from the border with Poland in northwestern Ukraine.

Soldiers on guard duty at the enlistment office opened fire after being shot at by an unknown person during the early hours of Aug. 27, when curfew was still in place, the Western Operational Command said.

One soldier was injured and the assailant managed to escape. Law enforcement officers are now searching for him, the Western Operational Command said.

The injured soldier is currently being treated in hospital.

The soldiers on guard duty  "are military personnel with combat experience who, after being wounded, were transferred to the service of the Lutsk enlistment office," the Western Operational Command said.

"All those who like to shoot at the military will be punished according to the current legislation."

Ukraine's parliament adopted an updated mobilization law in mid-April in order to ramp up mobilization amid Russia's ongoing war.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that as of mid-July, mobilization in Ukraine is going "according to plan," but there is currently a lack of training facilities for new soldiers.

Ukraine launches new military app, aims to make soldiers’ service ‘paperless’
Ukraine has launched Army+, a new online application aimed at freeing the country’s military from its notoriously heavy paper-based bureaucracy.
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
7:33 PM

Stoltenberg to convene NATO-Ukraine Council at Kyiv's request.

The news come a day after Russia's largest drone and missile attack against Ukraine since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion. The strikes hit several civilian, energy, and fuel facilities, including a dam in Kyiv that is part of the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant.
2:25 PM

IAEA chief arrives at Russia's Kursk Nuclear Power Plant.

The visit follows allegations from Russian President Vladimir Putin and other officials that Ukraine has tried — or intends to try — to attack the plant amid the ongoing Ukrainian incursion in the area. Kyiv has denied the allegations.
