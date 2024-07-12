Skip to content
Russian passenger plane crashes near Moscow, 3 killed, Kremlin media reports

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 12, 2024 8:18 PM 1 min read
Illustrative photo: An aircraft of the airline Rossiya, part of the Aeroflot group of companies, SSJ 100-95B, known as Sukhoi Superjet 100 lands at Pulkovo International Airport. (Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian passenger plane has crashed in a forest near Moscow killing all three crew on board, Russian state-controlled media reported on July 12.

The domestically-designed Superjet 100 was on a test flight after undergoing scheduled maintenance and crashed just over an hour after taking off, according to the TASS news agency.

The RIA news agency said the disaster occurred in a forested area of the Kolomensky District, around 60 kilometers southeast of Moscow.

"According to preliminary information, three pilots were killed. All those on board," emergency services said in comments quoted by TASS.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the crash.

The Superjet 100 has been involved in a number of other fatal crashes since being introduced in 2011.

In 2019, one jet burst into flames during an emergency landing at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport, killing 41 people.

In May 2012, another flew into a dormant volcano in Indonesia, killing all 45 aboard.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
