Russian passenger plane crashes near Moscow, 3 killed, Kremlin media reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

A Russian passenger plane has crashed in a forest near Moscow killing all three crew on board, Russian state-controlled media reported on July 12.

The domestically-designed Superjet 100 was on a test flight after undergoing scheduled maintenance and crashed just over an hour after taking off, according to the TASS news agency.

The RIA news agency said the disaster occurred in a forested area of the Kolomensky District, around 60 kilometers southeast of Moscow.

"According to preliminary information, three pilots were killed. All those on board," emergency services said in comments quoted by TASS.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the crash.

The Superjet 100 has been involved in a number of other fatal crashes since being introduced in 2011.

In 2019, one jet burst into flames during an emergency landing at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport, killing 41 people.

In May 2012, another flew into a dormant volcano in Indonesia, killing all 45 aboard.