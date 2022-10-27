Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkraine imports energy from EU for the first time.

This item is part of our running news digest

October 28, 2022 12:25 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Energy Company of Ukraine, one of the biggest energy suppliers in the country, imported electricity with a capacity of 1 megawatt from Slovakia in test mode. “The technical possibility of importing electricity from Europe to Ukraine is another tool for stabilizing our energy system,” the company said. Since Oct. 10, Russia launched over 300 strikes on Ukraine’s power stations, damaging around a third of the country’s energy-generating capacity.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
