Energy Ministry: Power temporarily lost for 5,000 people in Chernivtsi and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Around 5,000 people temporarily lost power in Chernivtsi and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts in western Ukraine due to bad weather in the past 24 hours, the Energy Ministry reported on April 6.

According to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, the overall state of Ukraine's energy grid remains stable.

Electricity was restored to 15,000 residents in Donetsk Oblast in the past 24 hours, the Energy Ministry said.

Russia has been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure since mid-October with mass missile and drone strikes, which plunged the country into widespread blackouts throughout the winter.

Although the situation with Ukraine's energy infrastructure has more or less stabilized, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Ukrainians in early March Russia could still try to launch attacks.

Ukraine is preparing for next winter with the help of its western allies. On March 27, Ukraine received 36 tons of equipment from Belgium to restore its energy infrastructure.