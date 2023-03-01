Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky: Winter is over, but threat to Ukraine's energy infrastructure remains

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 1, 2023 11:16 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

During his evening address on March 1, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he held a three-hour long meeting with the leaders of Ukraine's energy companies, lawmakers, and military officials to discuss the stability of Ukraine's energy infrastructure and prepare for next winter.

"Winter is over. It was very difficult, and it's no exaggeration that every Ukrainian felt this difficulty. But still, we managed to provide Ukraine with energy and warmth," Zelensky said.

However, Zelensky warned that the threat to Ukraine's energy infrastructure still remains.

Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate reported on Feb. 27 that Russia is still intent on destroying Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Since October, Russia has been carrying out missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, causing significant damage and numerous casualties.

