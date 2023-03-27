Belgium supplies Ukraine with aid to restore energy infrastructure

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine received 36 tons of equipment from Belgium to restore its energy infrastructure, the Energy Ministry reported on March 27.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko thanked his Belgian counterpart Tina Van der Straten in Brussels for the country's humanitarian aid.

"Our European partners understand the importance of preparing Ukraine for the fall-winter period and are helping Ukraine with equipment and fuel," the minister said.

Russia has been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure since mid-October with mass missile and drone strikes, which plunged the country into frequent and widespread blackouts throughout the winter.

As of March 2023, Ukraine's electricity grid is in a stable working condition in all regions.

During his nightly video address on March 1, President Volodymyr Zelensky praised Ukrainians for making it through the winter. However, he warned that the threat to Ukraine's energy infrastructure still remains high.