Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Energy Ministry: 15,000 consumers without power due to Russian shelling

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 24, 2023 1:44 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Energy Ministry reported on Feb. 24 that there was enough power being generated by Ukraine's energy infrastructure despite Russia's ongoing campaign against it. However, 15,000 consumers in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts are currently cut off from power due to Russian shelling that occurred on Feb. 23, the ministry said.

The report also indicates that maintaining heat for residents in the liberated areas of Kherson Oblast continues to be a challenge. Equipment was damaged after Russian forces shelled the Kherson thermal power station, but repair crews are working around the clock to get power back up and running, the ministry said.

Russia has been repeatedly targeting energy inftastructure with missile and drone attacks since October, killing dozens of people and severely damaging the country's energy system.

Ukrainian energy company on Russia’s attacks on infrastructure: ‘No system in the world has faced the same’
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.