Energy Minister: Russia attacks Ukraine's energy system 60 times over last weeks

Ukraine's energy infrastructure has been attacked 60 times in recent weeks, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko reported on Nov. 6 during a visit to Washington, D.C.

Speaking to U.S. Assistant State Secretary for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt, Halushchenko said that "various types of weapons" had been used in the attacks.

After each attack, equipment needs to be repaired and replaced, and "therefore the help of partners to the Ukrainian energy sector is of great importance," the Energy Ministry said in a statement.

Support to the Ukrainian energy sector does not just concern "how to get through this winter," but also reflects a wider context "of how Ukraine should become part of the European energy system," Halushchenko said.

Pyatt said that he admires "Ukraine’s commitment to solving today’s crises while planning for its future role in global energy security and our shared energy transition."

As Ukraine braces for an uptick in Russian strikes against the energy grid in winter, preparations are being made to mitigate the damage and defend critical infrastructure.

Russia began a campaign of mass strikes on Ukraine's energy system last year on Oct. 10 and continued to target the power system until spring, bringing the heating and power networks to a near-total collapse.

President Volodymyr Zelensky approved on Nov. 7 a plan by the National Security and Defense Council proposed the same day for stabilizing Ukraine's energy sector in preparation for the coming winter months.