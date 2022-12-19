Energy giant DTEK says 10-hour-long power outages in Kyiv 'new reality’

This audio is created with AI assistance

Following Russia’s overnight drone attacks on Ukraine on Dec. 19, only about 20% of consumers in Kyiv have access to electricity, Serhiy Kovalenko, CEO of energy supplier Yasno, a part of Ukraine’s private energy company DTEK group, said in a Facebook post.

However, power supply was restored for critical infrastructure, such as hospitals and the metro, he wrote.

“Yes, ten hours without electricity is, unfortunately, a reality (in Kyiv) today,” Kovalenko said. “It is difficult to predict how quickly we will return to scheduled power outages.”

Kovalenko added that emergency workers “simply don’t have time for restoring the system before new attacks."

Russian forces launched 35 Iranian-made kamikaze drones at Ukraine on Dec. 19, injuring three people. Thirty drones were reportedly shot down by Ukraine's Air Force.

Russia has repeatedly attacked critical infrastructure across Ukraine with missiles and drones since early October, killing dozens of people and causing power outages.

Moscow has admitted that Ukraine’s energy system is one of its primary targets. According to the Geneva Conventions, attacking vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.