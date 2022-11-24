Energoatom: Ukrainian nuclear power plants begin relaunching after Russia's Nov. 23 mass missile strikes

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant received power for its in-house needs, and soft launch operations are being carried out at the power units at three Ukrainian-controlled nuclear power plants – Rivne, South Ukraine, and Khmelnytskyi, Ukraine's nuclear energy company Energoatom reported.

"During the day, if the power system is ready, the units of these power plants will be connected to the power grid, and the supply of electricity for the needs of our citizens and the country's economy will be restored," the company said in a statement.

Khmelnytskyi Oblast Governor Serhii Hamalii said on Nov. 24 that the first reactor of the Khmelnytskyi plant has already been reconnected to Ukraine's power grid.

Russia's Nov. 23 mass missile strikes on Ukraine caused all operating nuclear power plants in the country to be automatically disconnected from the power grid.

It also caused blackouts across the country, including Kyiv and Lviv, and in parts of neighboring Moldova.

The attack was Russia's fifth large-scale air strike targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The previous ones took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, and Nov. 15.