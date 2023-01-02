Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Emergency Service: Estonia supplies Ukraine with demining equipment

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 2, 2023 2:47 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Estonian Rescue Council has provided demining equipment to Ukraine and trained emergency workers on its use, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported on Jan. 2.

According to the service’s head, Serhii Kruk, about 30% of Ukrainian territory is mined due to Russia’s full-scale war, which is over twice the size of Austria.

Cases of doors, household items, and even dead bodies being rigged with booby traps have been recorded in liberated territories across Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia’s “mine terror” would have to be resisted for many years.

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur announced on Dec. 23 that his country would provide Ukraine with an additional military aid package, mostly containing personal equipment.

According to Pevkur, Estonia has already supplied Ukraine with weapons and various military equipment worth more than 1 billion euros since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
