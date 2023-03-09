Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Emergency power cutoffs to be introduced in Ukraine after Russia's attacks

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 9, 2023 6:56 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Emergency blackouts will be introduced in Ukraine after Russia's overnight attacks, Serhiy Kovalenko, the CEO of energy supplier Yasno, said on March 9. Kovalenko added that this was a "preventative measure."

Emergency power cutoffs are often introduced amid Russia's attacks to avoid significant damage to energy infrastructure, according to officials.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said similar measures were put in place in the capital and that currently, around 15% of consumers are without electricity in the city following an explosion that occurred in Kyiv's central Holosiivskyi District early in the morning on March 9.

Klitschko said earlier that more details about the explosions in Kyiv would follow.

Explosions were reported in the cities of Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, and Zhytomyr, as well as Kyiv, Poltava, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil oblasts amid a mass Russian attack overnight on March 9.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
