Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Embassy: Ukrainian citizen killed in Jerusalem synagogue attack

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 28, 2023 5:16 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian Embassy in Israel reported that a Ukrainian citizen was among those killed in the shooting outside a synagogue in East Jerusalem late on Jan. 27.

“The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel is deeply concerned and shocked by the horrific attacks in Jerusalem. Terror and violence against civilians, including children, are unacceptable,” diplomats said in a statement, expressing their condolences to the families of victims of the attack.

At least seven people were killed and 10 were wounded in a shooting that Israeli police called a terrorist attack on Jan. 27.

The attack is considered to be the deadliest in the city since 2008 and amid one of the bloodiest months in Israel and the occupied territories, outside of a full-scale war, for several years.

The alleged shooter was shot and killed by police while attempting to flee the scene, according to the Israeli police.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.