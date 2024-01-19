Skip to content
Embassy: Protection for Ukrainian refugees in Poland not yet extended

by Martin Fornusek January 19, 2024 6:07 PM 2 min read
Refugees through Przemysl train station after fleeing from war-torn Ukraine on April 3, 2022, in Medyka, Poland. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Polish government's extension of refugee protection so far concerns only third-country residents of Ukraine who fled the country, not Ukrainian citizens granted protection under a special law, the Ukrainian Embassy in Poland said on Jan. 18.

"Citizens of Ukraine who received temporary protection in Poland on the basis of the Special Law from March 12, 2022... as of Jan. 18, 2024, may stay in Poland under this status until March 4, 2024," the embassy said on social media.

"Further changes will be announced separately."

The extension of protection until March 2025 was provided to third-country citizens or stateless persons who permanently resided in Ukraine at the start of the invasion and arrived in Poland after fleeing the war.

According to the Polish newspaper Gazeta Prawna, the Polish government is working on amendments to the special law to extend the stay for Ukrainian refugees as well.

The document is expected to be submitted to the parliament for approval in the coming weeks.

Poland hosts around 1 million Ukrainians who fled from Russia's war, the highest number of all countries. The U.N. records approximately 6 million refugees residing abroad as a result of Russian aggression.

The EU initially activated the Temporary Protection Directive for Ukrainian refugees in March 2022, shortly after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. The European bloc has extended the measure several times since then, most recently in October 2023.

Author: Martin Fornusek
1:07 PM

Ukraine to prioritize restoring air travel.

Ukraine is working with its partners to restore air travel as quickly as possible, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Rostyslav Shurma said at a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 18.
7:31 AM

Ukraine indicts pro-Russian former prime minister.

Ukraine's former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov has been indicted on charges of justifying Russia's invasion and advocating for the overthrow of the Ukrainian constitution, the Prosecutor General's Office announced on Jan. 18. The Prosecutor General's Office blurred the image of the accused, with Ukrainian media confirming it was Azarov who was indicted.
